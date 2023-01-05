Antone Baker and Matt Popeck combined for 43 points as Waynesburg ended a three-game slide with an 87-75 win at Franciscan in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday.
Waynesburg (2-6, 4-8) shot 53 percent and made 10 of 17 three-pointers.
Baker had a big game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring a game-high 22 points and was 8-for-8 at the free-throw line. Popek scored 21 points that included 5-for-7 shooting from three-point range.
Ryan Felberg scored 14 points, Jansen Knotts had 13 and Jake Scheidt 12 for Waynesburg (1-6, 4-8).
Travis Lien, with 14 points, led five players in double figures for Franciscan.
Women’s results
Washington & Jefferson 76, Geneva 55: Meghan Dryburgh had 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, leading Washington & Jefferson to a 76-55 road win over Geneva in a PAC game.
The win keeps W&J (8-0, 12-1) unbeaten in conference play. The Presidents have won 11 in a row.
Sarah Berardelli also had a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for W&J. Bryn Bezjak scored 13 points, Stellanie Loutsion had 11 and Adalynn Cherry 10.
Geneva dropped to 2-6 in the PAC and 2-11 overall.
Waynesburg 67, Franciscan 56: Avery Robinson scored 26 points and Waynesburg pulled away in the second half for a 67-56 win over visiting Franciscan in a PAC game.
Waynesburg (2-6, 2-11) trailed 18-12 after one quarter and then held Franciscan to four points in the second quarter to close to within one point at halftime. The Yellow Jackets outscored the Barons 47-34 in the second half.
Robinson made five three-point field goals and led three Waynesburg players in double figures. Freshman Emma Seto had a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds. Annika Dansby had 10 points.
Felicia MacGillivray and Jazzlyn Melnyck combined for 36 points and seven three-pointers for Franciscan (1-7, 2-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.