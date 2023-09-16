California gave the 14th-ranked team in the country all it could handle, but Shepherd scored two late touchdowns in a 44-34 victory Saturday afternoon at Adamson Stadium.

The Rams (3-0) trailed 34-30 with 9:33 remaining after the Vulcans’ Omari Hopkins caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Davis Black before Jeremia Taylor pulled in a six-yard touchdown reception from Seth Morgan for a 37-34 lead with 6:34 left after James Bozek made the fourth of his five PATs.

