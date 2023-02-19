The Washington & Jefferson men’s basketball team rolled to an 87-63 victory over visiting Grove City Saturday afternoon in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at Salvitti Gymnasium. Saturday’s game marked the regular season finale for both squads. The two teams will rematch Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the PAC Tournament Quarterfinals in Washington.

Matt Seidl poured in a game-high 24 points for the Presidents as he broke the freshman scoring record. Seidl’s 394 points helped him eclipse Mike Turkaly’s previous single-season high of 383 points. Turkaly’s record, which was set in 1972-73, had stood for 50 years before Seidl surpassed it Saturday. Seidl, the North Hills product, added six rebounds and three steals in the win Saturday.

