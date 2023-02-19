The Washington & Jefferson men’s basketball team rolled to an 87-63 victory over visiting Grove City Saturday afternoon in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at Salvitti Gymnasium. Saturday’s game marked the regular season finale for both squads. The two teams will rematch Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the PAC Tournament Quarterfinals in Washington.
Matt Seidl poured in a game-high 24 points for the Presidents as he broke the freshman scoring record. Seidl’s 394 points helped him eclipse Mike Turkaly’s previous single-season high of 383 points. Turkaly’s record, which was set in 1972-73, had stood for 50 years before Seidl surpassed it Saturday. Seidl, the North Hills product, added six rebounds and three steals in the win Saturday.
W&J finishes the regular season at 19-6 overall and 16-4 in conference as they enter next week’s tournament as the No. 1 seed. Grove City finishes the regular season slate at 10-15 overall and 8-12 in the conference. The Wolverines earned the No. 8 seed for the second-consecutive season.
Waynesburg falls: The Waynesburg University men’s basketball team closed out the 2022-23 season with a Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) road trip to Allegheny on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets fell 111-62 to the Gators.
Allegheny outscored Waynesburg 56-35 in the second period to close out the win.
Junior Antone Baker led the Jackets with 13 points and seven rebounds, both of which were team highs. Graduate student Matt Popeck capped his illustrious collegiate career by scoring 10 points and further cementing his spot as the number-five all-time leading scorer in program history.
Women’sresults
W&J wins: Meghan Dryburgh scored a game-high 22 points and added 10 rebounds as the Washington & Jefferson women’s basketball team pulled away in the second half for a 65-53 win over visiting Grove City Saturday afternoon in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
Dryburgh scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half. The double-double effort was the PAC-leading 15th of the season for Dryburgh.
Adalynn Cherry recorded 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and added five assists. Sarah Berardelli was a presence inside, as the junior finished with a game-high 14 rebounds to go along with eight points and six assists. Stellanie Loutsion added nine points off of the bench.
Waynesburg falls: The Waynesburg University women’s basketball team wrapped up the 2022-23 season on Saturday with a road trip to Allegheny on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 15-9 lead after one quarter, but the Gators bounced back and spoiled the visitors’ upset bid in a 71-58 Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup.
Waynesburg (2-23, 2-18) raced out to an 8-0 lead thanks to a game-opening basket by freshman Tori Wesolowski followed by six-straight points from junior Marley Wolf. Allegheny (13-12, 12-8) broke up the run with a two-point field goal, but freshman Alli Bailey put her team right back up by eight points at 10-2.
