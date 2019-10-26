WAYNESBURG – Mike Stasko’s second touchdown run of the game – an eight-yarder with 46 seconds remaining – capped a 14-point fourth quarter by Saint Vincent and gave the Bearcats a 21-17 come-from-behind victory over Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference contest at John F. Wiley Stadium on Saturday.
Saint Vincent (2-4, 2-5) trailed 10-7 after three quarters.
The Bearcats took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter when David Marshall scampered 16 yards to make it 14-10.
Waynesburg (1-6, 1-7) regained the lead at 17-14 when Justin Flack, who rushed for 124 yards on 24 carries, caught a four-yard pass from Mason Schrenker with 4:22 remaining. Flack opened the scoring with a 68-yard TD jaunt in the first quarter.
Saint Vincent drove 75 yards in eight plays for the game-winning touchdown.
Stasko rushed for a game-high 145 yards on 31 carries.