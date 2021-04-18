LATROBE – Brady Walker completed 14 of 16 passes for 329 yards and five touchdowns as Saint Vincent rolled to a 56-26 victory over Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference football game Saturday.
Walker threw scoring passes of 53, 75, 17 and 20 yards as the Bearcats raced to a 35-10 lead over the winless Yellow Jackets (0-3, 0-4). Walker threw his fifth TD pass early in the fourth quarter. Mike Stasko rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns for Saint Vincent (2-2, 2-2). The Bearcats rolled up 543 yards of total offense.
Saint Vincent led 49-10 before Waynesburg added two fourth-quarter touchdowns and a safety.
Waynesburg’s Tyler Raines completed 15 of 23 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns, covering 26 yards to Jahmiq Johnson and 48 yards to Brendyn Tvaroch. Justin Flack rushed for 160 yards on 25 carries and had a 13-yard TD scamper.
PAC schedule
The PAC has set the pairings for this week’s final spring football contests. Washington & Jefferson (2-0 PAC South, 3-0 overall) will play at Westminster (3-0 PAC North, 4-0) Friday night for the conference championship. Kickoff is 7 p.m. The Presidents had their game scheduled for last Friday night against Bethany canceled because of COVID-19 protocols at Bethany.
In other games Friday, Saint Vincent will play at Carnegie Mellon (2-2) Grove City (2-2) is at Bethany (1-2) and Geneva (1-3) will be at Waynesburg for a 7 p.m. kickoff.