The Waynesburg University announced Wednesday that it has hired Rachel Rohanna Virgili as its new head women’s golf coach. While this will be Rohanna Virgili’s first collegiate coaching experience, she brings a playing resume that few coaches in the NCAA Division III ranks can rival.
After graduating from Ohio State in 2012, Rohanna Virgili has played in 41 LPGA events, including three U.S. Opens, over an eight-year professional career. That career has also included an appearance in another LPGA major, the KPMG Championship.
“I never had plans on coaching golf at the collegiate level, however, it was something that I thought I might enjoy if the opportunity presented itself,” she said. “It was definitely unexpected, but sounded like a neat opportunity to help promote the women’s golf program.”
Rohanna Virgili has also played in 88 Symetra Tour events and made 66 cuts. In 2017, the Waynesburg native won the 2017 Symetra Tour Championship.
While competing as a collegian for the Buckeyes, Rohanna Virgili earned the 2009-10 and 2011-12 Frank Fuhrer, III, Collegiate Player of the Year Awards. She was also a two-time first-team All-Big 10 honoree, won a pair of collegiate tournaments and qualified for the NCAA Division I National Championships.
“Being a former college athlete and currently competing as a professional athlete, I’m very passionate about sports and specifically women’s golf. I love being an advocate for the game and I love the challenge of helping others improve their game,” she said. “I’m looking forward to the relationships I will be making with the players and staff and hope I can make somewhat of an impact while coaching at Waynesburg.”
The Waynesburg native earned medalist honors at the 2010 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championships. At that same event, she set a then-stroke play record by carding a seven-under 65 at Charlotte Country Club.
In high school, from 2005 to 2009, Rohanna Virgili competed as either the No. 1 or No. 2 golfer on the Waynesburg boys team. She won WPIAL and PIAA girls titles in 2005 and 2007.
Rohanna Virgili placed 13th at the PGA Junior Championships during her senior year of high school. She also competed in and made the cut in the 2012 West Penn Open. She was the first woman to accomplish the feat.
“We are very excited to see where Rachel can take this program in the future! Her experience as a professional golfer, coupled with her deep ties to the region, will certainly bring high caliber student-athletes to the golf program,” said Waynesburg athletic director Adam Jack. “Rachel will be a great mentor to help student-athletes grow academically, athletically and socially during their time at Waynesburg University.”
Rohanna Virgili was a standout member of the Waynebsurg softball program, including the 2006 team that qualified for the state tournament. She currently resides in Marianna with her husband Ethan and their daughter Gemelia.