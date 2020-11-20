LOCK HAVEN – Even with recent decisions to cancel mandated schedules and championships for all of its fall and winter sports, the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference left an option open to continue championship opportunities should six or more schools elect to compete in a canceled sport.
The PSAC has announced that it will be permitting league competition in men’s and women’s swimming and men’s and women’s cross country in upcoming months.
The collection of opt-in decisions has indicated six or more schools have committed to having a championship season in cross country and swimming. Both cross country and swimming have been delegated as “low-risk” sports according to the guidelines set forth by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel.
California University has opted to compete in each of the three sports it offers – men’s cross country, women’s cross country and women’s swimming.
The PSAC said that its member institutions remain committed to previously intended regular-season and championship seasons for all spring sports in 2021.
The league will finalize details for cross country and swimming in the upcoming weeks. Anticipated championship dates will fall over weekends in late March and late April, respectively.