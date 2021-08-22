If the Atlantic Coast Conference has a wealth of talent at any position this year, surely it is quarterback.
There are potential All-Americans everywhere, from Sam Howell at North Carolina to Miami star D’Eriq King, who is back for a sixth college season after suffering a serious knee injury in last year’s bowl game. Louisville’s Malik Cunningham ranked in the top 25 in the Bowl Subdivision in passing efficiency, while Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec and Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman ranked among the top 30 in the FBS for passing yardage per game.
And at Pitt, the Panthers might have the most productive quarterback of the group in senior Kenny Pickett.
“There’s no question about it, quarterbacks are going to be ahead in the ballgame,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “I just know where Kenny was and where Kenny’s going to be. I see a better football player, and it’s going to be the same case for everybody.”
Pickett, now 23 and the most experienced quarterback in the ACC (39 games, 36 starts), gives Pitt a terrific starting point when building its offense.
Entering his fourth full season as Pitt’s starting quarterback, Pickett ranks third all-time in total total offense (8,552) and fifth in passing yards (7,984). Pickett is eyeing Pitt’s longstanding career records in those two categories held by Alex Van Pelt, who compiled 11,267 passing yards and 11,148 total yards from 1989-92.
Pickett has directed five fourth-quarter comeback wins during his career, the most by a Pitt quarterback in 50 years.
One of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country, Pickett considered entering the NFL draft but decided to return to Pitt for one final season.
“I think a lot went into it,” Pickett said. “The draft projections, talking with my coaches, seeing the team coming back. I think there’s an opportunity for this team to have a really special year. I’m right where I want to be. When I made the decision, I told myself I’d be all in on it. I’m all in on it and ready to go.”
Pitt has seven wide receivers who have pass-catching experience: Jordan Addison, Shocky Jacques-Louis, Jared Wayne, Tre Tipton, Taysir Mack, Jaylon Barden and Hawaii transfer Melquise Stovall. Plus, tight end Lucas Krull is healthy after missing most of 2020 with an injury.
As a freshman in 2020, Addison established himself as one of college football’s most impactful newcomers. He led Pitt in receptions (60), receiving yards (666) and receiving touchdowns (4). Addison became the first freshman to lead the Panthers in receiving since Tyler Boyd in 2013.
“We’re working to create a lot of one-play touchdowns this year. That’s something we’re trying to run with,” Addison said. “We need big plays this year.”
Sophomore Israel Abanikanda emerged as the top running back early in training camp. Vincent Davis, last year’s ball carrier, also returns.
“I would say what separated Izzy at this point is he’s big, he’s physical, he’s fast and he’s consistent,” Narduzzi explained. “And there’s not this up and down. And again, he’s gotten better from last season.”
As a freshman, Abanikanda played a limited role in the Pitt offense despite his status as an incoming four-star recruit.
The offense appears to be mostly set with some shuffling left to do along the line. All-ACC center Jimmy Morrissey is gone, but there is experience among fifth-year senior tackles Carter Warren and Gabe Houy and guard Jake Kradel. Warren has started 21 games; Houy and Kradel 15 each. Guard Marcus Minor transferred from Maryland, where he started 17 games, and redshirt sophomore Matt Goncalves, who started three games at tackle last season, will push for playing time. Owen Drexel takes over Morrissey’s spot.
The defensive backfield is where the best battles for playing time will take place. The Panthers lost Paris Ford, Damar Hamlin and Jason Pinnock to the draft, leaving redshirt sophomore Brandon Hill and redshirt junior Erick Hallett II as the starters.
The return of Damarri Mathis, a redshirt senior cornerback who missed last season with a shoulder injury, gives Pitt’s defense a veteran at one cornerback. Linebackers SirVocea Dennis, Cam Bright, Phil Campbell, Chase Pine, Wendell Davis and John Petrishen all have experience.
The defensive line also has more seasoned players than starting jobs, even with the loss of All-American defensive ends Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones. Deslin Alexandre should be the best of the group and be paired with John Morgan and backed up by Habakkuk Baldonado. Sophomore Calijah Kancey and seniors Keyshon Camp and Devin Danielson are at defensive tackle.
“We got depth almost at every position,” Narduzzi said. “I don’t remember having depth like we have, guys who can actually go in the game and help us win football games and keep guys fresh.”