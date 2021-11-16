CALIFORNIA – It had been 624 days since a California University men’s basketball team played a game at the Convocation Center, and judging by Philip Alston’s body, he must have spent each of them in the weight room.
Alston, a 6-6 sophomore forward for the Vulcans, was thin in both stature and playing time two seasons ago, when California last played. These days, Alston has bulked up his body and his scoring average.
Alston and senior Brent Pegram combined for 71 points Tuesday evening as California continued its undefeated start with a 104-84 victory over Franklin Pierce.
The win makes California 3-0 for the first time in 10 years.
Alston led Cal in scoring with a career-high 37 points and finished with a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds, including eight in the first half when Cal forged a 50-45 lead. Alston made 16 of 21 shots as the Vulcans shot 60 percent for the game and 69 percent in the second half, when they outscored Franklin Pierce (1-2) by a 54-39 margin.
“I’ve never scored 37 points in a game,” Alston said. “Well, maybe in an AAU game, but never for a school team.”
Through three games, Alston is averaging 21.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. That’s a marked improvement over two years ago, when he averaged 3.9 points in 18 games.
Alston and Cal coach Danny Sancomb credit the Columbus, Ohio, native’s improvement to weight room work and an excellent mental approach.
“His maturity,” Sancomb said quickly. “He’s changed his body. He’s gone from 205 pounds to 235 pounds. During a crazy year, he managed to get better.”
With Alston dominating inside, Pegram provided a spark on the perimeter from his guard position. Pegram made 12 of 19 shots, including seven of 12 from three-point range, and finished with 34 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Vulcans played without starting guard Zyan Collins, who Sancomb said was sidelined because of a “full-body cramp.” Freshman D.J. Slaughter started in Collins’ spot.
“We wanted someone to step up,” Sancomb said.
What Cal received were stellar performances from everybody. Guard Preston Boswell had six assists. Bryson Lucas, a freshman forward from Clarksburg, W.Va., came off the bench to score 15 points and contribute six rebounds, four steals and a couple of thunderous dunks. Slaughter played 34 minutes and did not commit a turnover.
“D.J. started and was solid,” Sancomb said. “Bryson Lucas has a chance to be a very good player. He’s a fun kid to coach. He’s energetic. He’s played more mature than what you’d expect from a freshman. Keith Palek did that for us over the weekend.”
Cal scored the first six points of the second half to open a double-digit lead. Franklin Pierce battled back and closed to within 61-55 before the Vulcans pulled away with a game-winning 21-4 run.
Alston tipped in a missed shot and Boswell made one free throw after Franklin Pierce guard Isaiah Moore was called for his fourth personal foul. It sent Moore, who was averaging 28 points per game, to the bench with Cal leading 64-55. Pegram then made two free throws and a three-pointer, and Alston scored three times from point-blank range. Lucas made two baskets around a Pegram trey and suddenly the Vulcans led 82-59.
“We moved the ball well,” Sancomb said. “We took good shots.”
Mohamed Traore led four Franklin Pierce players with 20 points. Moore scored 14 points in 27 minutes.
California will try to win a fourth consecutive game Thursday night when it hosts Fairmont State, which was ranked No. 22 in the Division II preseason poll.
“It’s great” Sancomb said of his team’s 3-0 start. “We played three really good teams. Charleston was ranked No. 25, Glenville State has the best player in the region who led the country in scoring. This game, we were a little lucky in that (Moore) got in foul trouble in the second half.”