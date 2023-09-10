Jacob Pugh threw five touchdowns passes to lead Washington & Jefferson to a 42-7 triumph in Presidents’ Athletic Conference play Saturday afternoon at Bethany, W.Va.
The Presidents (2-0, 2-0) scored on the first play of their second possession as Pugh completed a deep pass to the right side of the field that was snagged by John Peduzzi for 63-yard touchdowns and a 7-0 lead after Ricky Hunter converted on the first of six PATs at 6:39 of the first quarter.
Zach Cernuto found the end zone on a two-year run to cap a seven-play, 52-yard drive at 1:04 of the first quarter for a 14-0 advantage.
Pugh hooked up with Kobe Derosa (12 yards) and Peduzzi (24 yards) for two more touchdowns and a 28-0 lead before Trevon Dean scored on a 12-yard reception from Kayrus Sam to get the Bison (0-2, 0-2) on the scoreboard.
Anthony Rosati got the touchdown back for W&J after scoring on a 32-yard catch from Pugh at 2:36 before halftime and a 35-7 advantage for the visitors. Rosati hauled in a 25-yard touchdown reception from Pugh at 10:11 of the third quarter to cap an 11-play, 70-yard drive.
Pugh was 13 of 17 for 294 yards without an interception. Through two games this season, the Thomas Jefferson product is 32 of 47 for 586 with eight touchdowns and no picks. Pugh’s favorite target on Saturday was Peduzzi, who caught four passes for 161 yards. Rosati pulled in five receptions for 102 yards.
Justin Huss kept the Bethany defense honest in rushing for 68 yards on 11 carries. Troy Volpatti gained 52 yards on 9 carries. W&J rushed for 180 yards on 44 attempts.
