The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, which includes California University, and the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, which has Washington & Jefferson College and Waynesburg University as members, both announced Friday that their spring sports seasons have been suspended.
“In light of the latest news regarding COVID-19, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has announced that all athletic competition for the remainder of the spring semester is suspended, effective immediately. … Any non-conference competitions already traveled to are left to institutional discretion through March 15, at which time all athletic competition must cease,” a PSAC statement said.
The PAC, meanwhile, announced through a release, “The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Presidents Council has determined it to be in the best interest of the health and safety of its students, faculty, staff and campus communities to indefinitely suspend all varsity athletically-related activities, effective immediately.
“Member institutions will determine, at their own discretion, the continuation of intramural sports programming and informal recreational and leisure activities on their campuses.”
The PSAC mentioned that all countable related athletic activities, such as practices, are suspended until March 30 at which time the conference’s board of directors will review a proposal from the athletics administrators to permit or suspend CARA activities for the remainder of the semester.