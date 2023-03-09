California, the PSAC women’s basketball champion, begins play Friday afternoon in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional in Glenville, W.Va.
The Vulcans (21-10) will play in the opening game of the tournament when they face West Chester (22-8) at noon. It is a rematch of the PSAC tournament semifinals when California pulled out a 62-59 victory. West Chester is the PSAC East Division champion.
West Chester is the No. 3 seed in the region and California is the sixth seed.
The Cal-West Chester winner will play either second-seeded Gannon or seventh-seeded Charleston (W.Va.) in the regional semifinals Saturday at 5 p.m. Cal defeated Gannon 75-63 Sunday to win the PSAC championship and gain its automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
The Vulcans are 13-1 all-time against West Chester.
Cal sophomore Allycia Harris was named the PSAC Tournament MVP after scoring 19 points in with a career-high 20 rebounds against Gannon.
Junior guard Halle Herrington led the Vulcans in scoring during the PSAC Tournament with 17.6 points per game while Harris averaged a staggering 14.3 rebounds per contest and point guard Ciaira Loyd averaged six assists per game.
West Chester is the top rebounding team in the region and ranks 12th nationally. The Golden Rams have four players averaging double-digit points led by junior Emily McAteer, who is averaging 15.8 points per game.
