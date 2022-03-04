ELMHURST, Ill. – Throughout this sensational and record-setting men’s basketball season at Washington & Jefferson, the Presidents have used their suffocating full-court pressure defense to rattle and wear down opponents.
The fast-breaking, attacking style led to a single-season wins record and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament for the first time in 28 years.
However, in the opening round Friday night, the Presidents ran into a talented and experienced team that wasn’t rattled by W&J’s style.
Elmhurst shot 49 percent for the game, scored 55 points in the first half and committed only six turnovers all night en route to a 95-70 win, snapping the Presidents’ 12-game winning streak.
The Blue Jays (23-6) put four players in double figures, led by Ocean Johnson’s 22 points and Wesley Hooker’s 20.
There were early signs that this was not going to be W&J’s night. Playing on its home court and in front of a packed house, Elmhurst started fast, forging leads of 14-1 and 25-7.
To make matters worse for the Presidents, Kyran Mitchell, W&J’s second-leading scorer and a first team all-Presidents’ Athletic Conference player, exited 51 seconds into the game with a leg injury and did not return.
Elmhurst shot 62 percent in the first half and did not commit a turnover.
The Presidents shot 50 percent in the first half, with their highlight being a basket from just behind the mid-court line by Michael Bigley as the halftime buzzer sounded.
Elmhurst led 55-31 at that point.
Lavon Thomas scored 15 points and Dominic Genco had 10 for the Blue Jays, who will play Pomona-Pitzer in the second round. Pomona-Pitzer edged Northwestern-St. Paul 67-66 in the first round.
Bigley finished with 15 points, as did teammate Isaiah Langston, to lead the Presidents in scoring. Langston also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
W&J’s Nick Gearhart tossed in 14 points.
The Presidents finish the season with a 24-5 record.