The Washington & Jefferson College men's basketball team erased a double-digit halftime deficit to escape with an 84-83 road win Saturday afternoon over the Grove City Wolverines at the College Arena in Mercer County.

The win improves the Presidents to 9-2 in Presidents' Athletic Conference play and 12-4 overall. The victory gives W&J a one-game lead in the PAC standings over Geneva, Westminster, Allegheny and Chatham, who all sit at 8-3 in conference play. Both Westminster and Geneva lost on Saturday.

