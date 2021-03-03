GROVE CITY – The Washington & Jefferson men’s basketball team scored 50 second-half points for a 81-72 victory over Grove City in Presidents’ Athletic Conference game Wednesday night.
The victory improves W&J’s record to 6-2 in the league standings and helps secure a home game in the PAC tournament quarterfinals on March 16. The loss snaps Grove City’s 13-game home-court winning streak. The Wolverines are 4-3.
Four Presidents scored in double figures during another balanced offensive performance. Cameron Seemann led the charge with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Kyran Mitchell finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
Nicholas Campalong tallied 16 points and a team-high seven assists. Alexander Skowron was 5-of-5 from the field and netted a season-high 12 points off the bench.
Trailing 48-39 with 15:03 to play, the Presidents worked themselves back into the game. Sparked by strong bench play from Campalong and Skowron, W&J used a 16-8 run to close the deficit within a single point (56-55) at the 9:23 mark. Less than two minutes later, Seemann drained a triple to even the score at 60-60.
After the teams traded baskets, the Presidents went on an 11-0 run to pull away for the victory.
W&J concludes the regular season when they host Thiel on March 10. The Presidents and Tomcats will tip off at 6 p.m. at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.