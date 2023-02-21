Freshman Matt Seidl scored a game-high 25 points and keyed a pivotal first-half spurt that sparked the Washington & Jefferson men’s basketball team to an 85-68 win over Grove City in the opening round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference tournament Tuesday night at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.

Top-seeded W&J, which has won six in a row, improved its record to 20-6. The Presidents will host fourth-seeded Chatham in the semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. Chatham advanced with an 85-76 win over Westminster.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In