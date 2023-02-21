Freshman Matt Seidl scored a game-high 25 points and keyed a pivotal first-half spurt that sparked the Washington & Jefferson men’s basketball team to an 85-68 win over Grove City in the opening round of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference tournament Tuesday night at Salvitti Family Gymnasium.
Top-seeded W&J, which has won six in a row, improved its record to 20-6. The Presidents will host fourth-seeded Chatham in the semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. Chatham advanced with an 85-76 win over Westminster.
Grove City, which ends the season at 10-16, led 13-10 before W&J went on a 13-0 run to take a lead it would not relinquish. Seidl made two of his four three-point field goals during the run.
Kyran Mitchell scored 22 points for the Presidents and J.R. Mazza had 12 on four three-point field goals. Seidl also made four three-pointers.
The Presidents forced 21 Grove City turnovers, which led to 19 points for W&J. That offset a 53-35 rebounding edge for the Wolverines.
Ben Cano led three Grove City players in double figures with 16 points. Kyle Randle had 12 and Chase Yarberough tossed in 10.
