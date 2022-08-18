After serving as head wrestling coach at Washington & Jefferson College since April of 2011, Tommy Prairie has announced his resignation to pursue other coaching opportunities.

“We wish Coach Prairie and his family good luck with the new position,” said W&H athletic director Scott McGuinness. “Coach Prairie helped Nick Carr win our first NCAA wrestling individual championship and also guided the 2020 Presidents to our first PAC team title in two decades.

