WAYNESBURG – There are nights when basketball players have very good performances shooting from behind the three-point line.
Then there is what Waynesburg University’s Matt Popeck did Thursday afternoon when he took long-range shooting to another level.
Popeck, a senior guard, made 11 of 13 three-point shots, scored a career-high 41 points and led Waynesburg to an 83-69 victory over Stevenson in a non-conference game at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
Popeck’s 11 three-point field goals are a Waynesburg single-game record. The 41 points ranks tied for 8th-best in a single game in Yellow Jackets history and is the Fieldhouse single-game record by a Waynesburg player.
Popeck, a former Washington High School standout, was 13-for-20 overall from the field and converted all four of his free-throw attempts.
“I’ve never seen anybody shoot 11 of 13 from three-point range,” Waynesburg coach Tim Fusina said. “Matt was making all kinds of shots. He was making open shots. He was making them with a hand in his face. He was making shots with a guy right there.
“He was patient and cutting hard. One thing Matt has had to adapt to is a style of play where he’s cutting hard and constantly moving without the ball. When he’s doing those things and moving really well, like he was today, he can score on anyone. Today he was really good.”
Overall, Waynesburg (7-3) made 17 of 26 three-point attempts and shot 49 percent from the field. The Yellow Jackets led 41-26 at halftime and were up by more than 20 points late in the game.
Nijon Kirkman scored 15 points for Waynesburg and dominated on the glass, grabbing a game-high 16 rebounds. Jake Scheidt had 10 points.
Stevenson (6-5) had four players score in double figures led by Drew Miller’s 12 points.