Coach Pat Narduzzi’s first five seasons at Pitt have been, well, not half bad. They also have left room for improvement.
Narduzzi’s teams are 25-26 against Power 5 conference opponents and owns only one bowl victory, that coming last year in the Quick Lane Bowl over Eastern Michigan. The 2019 team went 8-5 and split eight ACC games.
This season, however, the potential is there for a breakout year from the Panthers.
Narduzzi will lead a Pitt program that enters 2020 with a top-rated defense, a veteran quarterback and more optimism than at any time in his tenure.
“I want to win championships here,” Narduzzi says. “That’s our goal.”
In Pitt’s 34–30 victory over Eastern Michigan, quarterback Kenny Pickett was 27-of-39 for 361 yards and three touchdowns, giving hope that he could improve upon 2019 and put up even bigger numbers this season. While Pickett completed 62 percent of his passes for 3,098 yards, he threw for only 13 touchdowns. His 469 attempts and 289 completions a year ago are Pitt single-season records.
“Kenny Pickett is an underrated guy, in my opinion,: Narduzzi said. “That guy is going to play a long time in the NFL. That guy’s as good as any (quarterback) that I coached.”
Pickett, however, could be pushed for the starting job by Arizona State transfer Joey Yellen, who was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA.
Yellen played in one game for ASU, a starting assignment against USC. Yellen completed 28 of 44 passes for 292 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-26 loss to the Trojans.
“Kenny’s our starter right now, but you’d love to have two guys ready to go and feel like, ‘Man, either one of these guys are good,’” Narduzzi said. “We’re in a COVID situation right now, and who knows? If someone tests positive on a Wednesday, which will be one of our days we test in the ACC, you never know what’s going to happen.”
Pitt’s ground game, which has been strong under Narduzzi, dropped off significantly last year. The leading rusher was A.J. Davis with 530 yards. Davis returns, but highly touted freshman Israel Abanikanda could make an impact, as could Vincent Davis and Todd Sibley Jr.
“I’m looking forward to adding a run game to the pass game and giving Kenny a little bit of help,” Narduzzi said.
The loss of Maurice Ffrench (96 receptions) could be eased by senior Taysir Mack, who had a 12-catch game against Penn State. He’ll be joined at wide receiver by Shocky Jacques-Louis and sophomore Jared Wayne. Freshman Jordan Addison has impressed early in preseason camp.
“People need to watch out for him,” Narduzzi said of Addison. “I think he’s a special kid.”
At tight end, the Panthers picked up graduate transfer Lucas Krull, a 6-6, 260-pounder who joins Pitt from Florida.
The offensive line was young and inexperienced last year, and it showed at times, though Jimmy Morrissey was a first team All-ACC center and senior left guard Bryce Hargrove was a third-team pick. They lead a line that must improve on both pass protection and run blocking. Carter Warren and Jake Kradel are back at left tackle and right guard, respectively.
The biggest reason for the Panthers being optimistic is their defense. It was strong a year ago and could be the best in Narduzzi’s six seasons.
Seven starters return from a defense that led the nation in sacks (3.92 per game) and was 12th in rushing yards allowed (108.5).
The line should be top-notch again, though All-ACC pick Jaylen Twyman has opted not the play this season so he can prepare for the NFL draft. Twyman ranked 16th nationally in sacks with 10.5 last year and shared the team lead in tackles for loss with Patrick Jones II, who does return. Jones had 8.5 sacks.
Rashad Weaver and Keyshon Camp return to the line after missing last season with injuries. Deslin Alexandre was dependable in Weaver’s absence.
Linebackers Chase Pine, Cam Bright and Phil Campbell are talented but also the least-experienced part of the defense.
The safety duo of Paris Ford and Damar Hamlin is among the best not only in the ACC but the nation as well.
“I would say it probably is the best tandem in the country,” Narduzzi said.
Ford, a strong tackler for a defensive back, led Pitt with 97 tackles and Hamlin made 84 stops.
Cornerbacks Damarri Mathis and Jason Pinnock join the safeties to give Pitt a stellar secondary.
Alex Kessman has kicked 56 career field goals and Kirk Christodoulou averaged 42.9 yards per attempt last season.
“We have a good football team,” Narduzzi said. “We have to stay healthy. We have to keep them all together, keep them all on the same page. That’s the hardest thing to do right now.”