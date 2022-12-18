Behind a career-high 36 points from sophomore Keith Palek III, the California University men’s basketball team won 94-72 at home against Bloomsburg in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference action Sunday night in the Convocation Center.
With the win, the Vulcans extend their winning streak to four games versus Bloomsburg and advance to 4-5 overall with a 1-2 mark in conference play. Meanwhile, the Huskies drop to 0-7 behind a 0-3 record in league competition under first-year head coach Chris Bess.
Palek recorded his first career 30-point game with 36 points while shooting 64.7 percent (11-of-17) from the field and connecting on 4-of-5 attempts from deep. Additionally, the 6-foot-8 sophomore registered three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Palek is currently averaging 20.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while shooting at a .491 clip.
Redshirt junior Jermaine Hall, Jr. scored 18 points on 61.5 percent (8-of-13) shooting from the field with a season-high 12 rebounds for his second double-double of the season in addition to tying a career-high five assists with a career-best five steals. Sophomore Cam Polak posted 16 points with a career-high seven rebounds. Freshman KJ McClurg collected eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
W&J 99, Franciscan 81: J.R. Mazza and Kyran Mitchell both scored season highs as the Washington & Jefferson men’s basketball team used a strong second half to secure a 99-81 victory Saturday against Franciscan University of Steubenville in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at Finnegan Fieldhouse.
The win improves W&J to 6-1 in PAC play and 8-2 overall. Franciscan drops to 2-7 overall and 0-6 in league contests.
Mazza finished with 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field. Mazza drained 6-of-12 attempts from behind the three-point line.
Mitchell was near perfect shooting from the field in his 20-point effort. The senior guard converted eight-of-10 field goal attempts and added six steals on the defensive end.
The score was tied at 43 at halftime. However, W&J racked up 56 second half points to outscore Franciscan by 18 points over the final 20 minutes.
W&J 63, Franciscan 58: The Washington & Jefferson women’s basketball team closed the game with the final 11 points to earn a 63-58 victory over Franciscan University of Steubenville Saturday in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at Finnegan Fieldhouse.
The win was the eighth-straight for the Presidents, who improve to 9-1 overall and stay unbeaten at 7-0 in PAC play. Franciscan drops to 2-7 overall and 1-5 in conference games.
The 58 points are the most allowed by the Presidents this season. Franciscan seemed poised to pull the upset behind a strong performance from reigning PAC Player of the Week Madison Doan, who finished with game highs in points (23) and rebounds (14).
A three-point field goal by Jazzlyn Melnyk gave Franciscan a 58-52 lead with just 2:21 to play. However, the Barons never scored again. W&J picked up the urgency on both ends. A full-court press by the Presidents forced Franciscan into turnovers on three consecutive possessions. W&J took advantage and took momentum. A split at the free throw line by junior forward Sarah Berardelli and a pair of successful free throws by sophomore guard Adalynn Cherry narrowed the deficit to 58-55 with 1:37 to play.
W&J used its full court pressure to force the Barons into 31 turnovers on the afternoon. The Presidents entered the day ranking fourth in all of Division III in turnovers forced per game (24.3) and third in Division III in steals per game (14.7). W&J racked up 19 steals in the victory.
Cal 56, Bloomsburg 48: Rajah Fink led three players scoring in double figures with 19 points to help California University’s women’s basketball team to a 56-48 victory over Bloomsburg in a PSAC game.
The win raises Cal’s record to 1-2 in conference and 5-4 overall. Bloomsburg fell to 0-3 and 2-5.
Claira Lloyd had 15 points and Jordan Smith chipped in 13. Fink also pullled down 13 rebounds for a double-double.
Katelin Starr led Bloomsburg with 11 points.
