Behind a career-high 36 points from sophomore Keith Palek III, the California University men’s basketball team won 94-72 at home against Bloomsburg in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference action Sunday night in the Convocation Center.

With the win, the Vulcans extend their winning streak to four games versus Bloomsburg and advance to 4-5 overall with a 1-2 mark in conference play. Meanwhile, the Huskies drop to 0-7 behind a 0-3 record in league competition under first-year head coach Chris Bess.

