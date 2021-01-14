The Presidents’ Athletic Conference announced its men’s and women’s basketball schedules for the 2021 regular season Thursday afternoon.
The scheduling format consists of a nine-game round-robin conference-only season for each of the PAC’s 10 member schools. Both the men’s and women’s schedules will feature staggered starts, with the season beginning Jan. 23 and running through Feb. 27.
The PAC tournaments are scheduled for March 1-6. All 10 league members will secure spots in this year’s tournaments.
The Waynesburg men will open the season Feb. 3 at home against Grove City. The W&J men will not begin play until Feb. 6 at home against Chatham. Waynesburg will end the regular season Feb. 27 at W&J.
Both the W&J and Waynesburg women’s teams open on the road, W&J at Chatham Feb. 6 and Waynesburg at Grove City Feb. 3. W&J will play at Waynesburg on Feb. 27.
PAC schools will have adjusted attendance policies. Schools will determine if on-campus student attendance is permissible at their gyms. There will be no outside fans or visiting team’s fans permitted. Institutional attendance policies will continue to be reviewed throughout the season.