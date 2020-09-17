NEW WILMINGTON – The Presidents’ Athletic Conference released preliminary spring scheduling models and postseason championship opportunities for four of the league’s fall championship sports that were postponed in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Included are the NCAA-defined “high contact risk” sports of football, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The spring schedules will feature conference-only competition and provide student-athletes with the option of extending their participation by completing no more than 50 percent of the sport’s maximum contests or dates of competition.
Football will start March 12 and finish April 23. The league’s 10 football-playing schools will be split into North and South divisions. Each school will play four in-division games, followed by a North Division-South Division crossover game. The five-game schedule will be played over seven weeks, with each team having two open dates.
The North Division will be Case Western Reserve, Geneva, Grove City, Thiel and Westminster.
The South will have Bethany, Carnegie Mellon, Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson and Waynesburg.
The North Division-South Division crossover games will be determined by seeding after the conclusion of the four-game season.
Soccer will start March 11-14 and the season will run through April 30-May 1.
The conference’s 10 soccer-playing schools will play a nine-match schedule, followed by one postseason match. The men’s and women’s schedules will be flexible schedules, with schools maintaining the ability to schedule matches within a four-day window. The nine-match schedule and one postseason match will be played over eight weeks.
Postseason matchups will be determined by seeding after the conclusion of the nine-match season.
Women’s volleyball will begin play Feb. 25-27 and the season will finish April 14.
Each school will play a nine-match schedule, followed by a championship tournament. The schedules will be flexible schedules, with schools maintaining the ability to schedule matches within a four-day window.
Postseason matchups for the two-day championship tournament will be determined by seeding after the conclusion of the regular season.