The Presidents’ Athletic Conference announced Thursday that it has postponed all fall 2020 athletic competitions in response to the evolving coronavirus pandemic.
The decision, based on the NCAA Division III Administrative Committee’s announcement Aug. 20 recommending that member schools not compete in the fall term to avoid potential increased health and safety risks, was made Wednesday during virtual meeting of the PAC Presidents’ Council.
The PAC had hoped to play the NCAA-defined “low-contact risk” sports of men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s golf in the fall. Those sports are now being planned for the spring 2021 semester. The PAC also explored men’s and women’s outdoor track and field to the fall.
On July 24 the PAC announced the NCAA-defined “high-contact risk” and “medium-contact risk” sports of football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country would be moved to the spring.
Also in included in the July 24 statement, the PAC announced that the NCAA-defined “high-contact risk” winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling, along with the NCAA-defined “low-contact risk” sports of men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s and women’s indoor track and field, will not participate in competitions prior to Jan. 1, 2021.