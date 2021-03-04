NEW WILMINGTON — The Presidents’ Athletic Conference has adjusted its spring football schedule.
Case Western Reserve and Thiel recently indicated they will not be playing, leaving the conference with eight schools committed to competing during the abbreviated season.
The initial scheduling format released in September had two five-team divisions (North and South) with four in-division games, followed by a season-ending North Division-South Division crossover game.
With Case Western Reserve and Thiel originally scheduled to compete as members of the North Division, the PAC moved Carnegie Mellon from the South to the North.
The North Division will now be Carnegie Mellon, Geneva, Grove City and Westminster. Bethany, Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson and Waynesburg will make up the South Division.
The restructured schedule will begin with crossover games between North and South Division members on Friday, March 19. Those games will not be counted in the divisional standings. All eight teams will have two home games and two road games scheduled prior to the Friday, April 23 North-South crossover games.
Waynesburg will open the season March 19 at home against Carnegie Mellon. W&J will begin March 26 at Waynesburg. The Presidents' first home game will be April 1 against Geneva.