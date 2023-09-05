A few decades ago, it was an accomplishment for sports information directors in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference to have the newspapers in Pittsburgh publish a one- or two-paragraph recap of their school’s football game in the Sunday or Monday editions.
For a PAC school to have its game covered by a reporter was a major deal – a cause for celebration.
Washington & Jefferson and Waynesburg have been fortunate through that time to receive dedicated gameday coverage by the Observer-Reporter. Other member schools also receive coverage from metro newspapers.
But the attention PAC football and member schools receive now is beyond the imagination of those involved those decades ago. The current coverage includes livestreaming of games by schools, game updates through social media platforms and, until this year, limited television coverage.
The increased coverage is certainly a product of today’s technological advances.
As the season began Saturday afternoon, the Presidents’ Athletic Conference football was on display for a television audience. That will continue all season. Earlier this summer, KDKA-TV announced it will broadcast Division III college football on its sister station, KDKA+ (formerly known as the CW), on Saturdays this fall.
“There are 26-27 NCAA Division III conferences that sponsor football. The PAC used to be ranked 16th,” PAC commissioner Joe Onderko said. “Last year, we were 12th. I saw a data group this year that listed us eighth.
“If you look at viewership numbers, interest is just growing exponentially. It’s a lot about the culture of the area. The importance of football in the Pittsburgh region is huge. The media interest, fans and alumni interest grows every single year with this conference. For a long time it was thought there was not a market for college football below Division I. The Stagg Bowl (NCAA Division III national championship) was one of the top viewed games on ESPN last year.”
Games also will be streamed on KDKA.com and the CBS News Pittsburgh app.
Five W&J home games will be televised. Three games will be broadcast from Allegheny College in Meadville and the W&J at Geneva game Nov. 4 from Reeves Stadium will conclude the season’s coverage.
WKBN/WYTV in Youngstown, Ohio, has televised PAC games in the past and opened its coverage last weekend, airing the Westminster-Grove City game. The station will also televise another game Saturday when Thiel plays at Westminster.
It’s quite a change from days gone by.
Campus matters
The television coverage is a boon for W&J.
“We’re very excited to showcase NCAA Division III football this fall,” said Scott McGuinness, director of athletics at W&J. “College football Saturdays are filled with pageantry and tradition at every level and viewers will enjoy talented, hard-working student-athletes playing in the competitive Presidents’ Athletic Conference. We can’t wait to kick off the season at Cameron Stadium.”
The annual W&J-Waynesburg game will be televised Nov. 11.
Ryan Briggs, sports information director at Grove City, said through metrics, television companies have seen the interest in the PAC. Live sports on television is popular, as is PAC football.
“There is such a demand for live sports content in this country,” Briggs added. “People simply like to watch live televised sports. If you can watch a kid you watch grow up play on television, you’re going to watch.
“Neighbors, family and friends follow these players in high school and continue to be interested in seeing these players performing for local college teams. This is a boost for our programs and institutions.”
WJPA Radio’s Bob Gregg and Mark Uriah have combined to cover W&J games for 40 years. This will be Uriah’s last.
In this evolving world, Gregg understands radio’s standing. It’s a tough, competitive environment.
He still believes radio coverage has its place and has value.
“We’re all in,” Gregg said. “I think we have a place and we have a history and we work hard to bring the most valuable information during the game and with our pregame show.”
The combination of Gregg and Uriah have never experienced a losing season broadcasting W&J football. Saturday’s game at Bethany will be the 400th broadcast of a W&J football game in their shared careers.
Complete coverage
With the PAC Sports Network’s rise, led by Randy Gore, the conference has just about every outlet or platform covered.
All the media outlets and coverage make the PAC one of the most highly exposed conferences in the country.
“It gives us something few Division III conferences have,” Onderko said.
To a person, it adds up to a good situation and great exposure for the PAC.
“I think this is a great development for PAC student-athletes, coaches, their fans and followers,” said Sue Ryan, former sports information at Bethany and currently the executive director of media relations/university spokesperson, University of Notre Dame.
“In today’s world, people want to feel connected. Whether it’s a player’s relative who lives hours away or an alumnus halfway around the world, they want to engage and be a part of what’s happening with their student or school.
“Technology allows for that connection and engagement which helps to bring families together by being able to watch games remotely, brings recognition and awareness to a recruiting audience outside a coach’s normal boundaries and allows alumni to still root for their team. This generation of students expects to be able to watch what they want, when they want. In my opinion, whether televised or livestreamed online, technology makes for a win-win situation for players, coaches, families, alumni and college administrators.”
