ITHACA, N.Y. _ Junior cornerback Delonta Nunnally returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown with 6:43 remaining to cap a wild second-half comeback by Washington & Jefferson as the Presidents rallied to defeat Ithaca 20-17 Saturday afternoon in the ECAC Asa S. Bushnell Bowl.
Ithaca (8-3) led 10-0 after one quarter, 17-0 in the third quarter and 17-6 with 10 minutes remaining.
W&J quarterback Jacob Adams, who completed 24 of 29 passes for 274 yards, connected with Jordan Halford on a 26-yard scoring toss and threw to Jordan West for a two-point conversion that trimmed Ithaca’s lead to 17-14 with 9:43 remaining.
Exactly three minutes after Halford’s touchdown, Nunnally picked off his second pass of the day and returned it for the game-winning score. It was one of three interceptions by the W&J defense. Ithaca committed five turnovers.
W&J trailed 17-0 in the third quarter after a four-yard TD run by Ithaca’s Isaiah D’Haiti. The Presidents finally scored when Adams hit Josh Burns with a nine-yard TD pass late in the third quarter but the extra-point attempt was no good and the Bombers led 17-6.
W&J’s Mike Williams was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. The senior defensive lineman had six tackles, 2½ sacks, a forced fumble and his first career interception.
The Presidents were held to 44 net rushing. Ithaca’s Will Gladney caught 10 passes for 170 yards, including a first-quarter touchdown.