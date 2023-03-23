Micah Shrewsberry’s tenure at Penn State is over.
Multiple national media outlets are reporting that Shrewsberry has agreed to become Notre Dame’s next head basketball coach.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 12:20 am
Micah Shrewsberry’s tenure at Penn State is over.
Multiple national media outlets are reporting that Shrewsberry has agreed to become Notre Dame’s next head basketball coach.
He is expected to be introduced in South Bend on Friday.
CBS Sports reported that Shrewsberry is receiving a seven-year contract with the Fighting Irish.
It had been reported earlier this week that Penn State was trying to renegotiate Shrewsberry’s contract.
He was believed to be earning $2 million per year at Penn State, which according to Matt Fortuna of The Athletic had offered to double that.
However, Shrewsberry is an Indiana native and former assistant coach at both Butler and Purdue so he’s moving closer to his roots.
Shrewsberry grew up in Indianapolis and went to school at Division III Hanover College in Indiana.
He was the head coach at Indiana University South Bend, an NAIA school located in the same city as Notre Dame, from 2005-07.
Shrewsberry led the Nittany Lions to a 23-14 record this season, including a berth in the NCAA Tournament, where the Lions won their opening-round game against Texas A&M before losing to Texas for a spot in the Sweet Sixteen. It was Penn State’s first NCAA Tournament appearaance since 2011 and its first tournament victory since 2001.
He was 37-31 in two seasons at Penn State.
Prior to joining the Nittany Lions, Shrewsberry was an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics for six years.
Notre Dame has been searching for a replacement for Mike Brey, who spent the last 23 season as coach of the Fighting Irish. He announced in January that this would be his last season with Notre Dame.
Brey led the Fighting Irish to 13 NCAA tournaments, three Sweet 16s and two Elite Eight appearances.
The Irish finished 11-21 this season.
