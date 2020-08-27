The Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Pittsburgh both announced Thursday that there will be no fans in attendance for September home games at Heinz Field because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ongoing pandemic and health restrictions imposed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Allegheny County Health Department permit no more than 250 people at outdoor gatherings.
The Steelers’ first two home games are against the Denver Broncos Sept. 20 and the Houston Texans Sept. 27.
The Steelers informed their season-ticket holders of the situation Thursday through an email.
“Over the last several months we have been communicating with public health officials and the NFL on plans for fans to safely attend games this season,” read the email. “We obviously know and greatly appreciate the dedication of our fans and your strong desire to attend games this season. Unfortunately, given the current conditions and state orders, we will not be able to welcome fans to Heinz Field at this time, and so we have determined that we will not be hosting fans for the first two regular season home games.”
Pitt will play three home games in September. Earlier this week, the Panthers scheduled a season-opening home game against Austin Peay on Sept. 12. Pitt also will host Syracuse Sept. 19 and Louisville Sept. 26 in Atlantic Coast Conference games.
“Although we are disappointed for our loyal and passionate fans, the Panther Pitt student section and especially our student-athletes’ families and friends, the University of Pittsburgh respects and understands the guidelines set forth by state and county health officials,” Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said. “We will remain in communication with the appropriate agencies and continue to explore possible fan attendance – in each of our fall sports’ home venues – for contests beyond September.”