HIGH POINT, N.C. – Adam Moore delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the ninth and Michael Zito recorded the final three outs to help W&J earn a 5-4 victory over Marymount University in an elimination game Friday morning at the six-team, double-elimination NCAA Division III High Point, N.C. Regional at Truist Point.
The Presidents improve to 37-2 overall. W&J will face an opponent to be determined on Saturday. The loss ends Marymount’s season at 20-7. The Saints were making their first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
W&J scored early and often to build a 4-0 lead after three innings. In the first inning, Peter Kalinski reached on a throwing error by the Marymount third baseman. Adam Morris, a South Park graduate, followed with a single to put runners on the corner. Kalinski scored on an RBI groundout by Moore.
W&J added another run in the second. Logan Scheider, a McDonald native and West Allegheny grad, walked and advanced to third on a well struck double by Jason Gregovits. Scheider scored on an RBI groundout by Tyler Horvat that made it 2-0.
The Presidents doubled their lead with a pair of runs on two hits in the third inning. Morris singled, stole second and scored on an RBI double by Zito. Rush followed with an RBI groundout to score Zito and extend the lead to 4-0.
Back-to-back walks to open the bottom of fifth inning allowed Marymount to set up a scoring opportunity. After a sacrifice bunt placed both runners into scoring position, Casey Baker brought home Marymount’s first run with a RBI groundout. Horvat limited the damage by stranding a runner at third.
Three consecutive hits, including a two-run one-out triple by Robby Cable, brought Marymount within a run (4-3) in the bottom of the seventh. W&J was able to escape with the lead after a failed suicide squeeze erased Cable at the plate for the second out.
Marymount evened the score at 4-4 when David Kurzro drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth. Kamden Kautz came on in relief and induced a first pitch pop out to strand the bases loaded to end the eighth.
Horvat opened the top of the ninth with a ground-rule double and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Kalinski. After Marymount intentionally walked Morris, Moore delivered the go-ahead and eventual game-winning run for W&J.
Morris and Zito finished with multihit efforts for the Presidents.
Horvat allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits over 6.1 innings of work. The sophomore struck out five and walked three.
Kautz earned the victory to improve his record to 4-0 while Zito registered his ninth save of the season with a perfect 1-2-3 ninth inning.