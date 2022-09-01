CALIFORNIA – If California University’s football team is going to enjoy postseason success, it will have to be because of the right arm of quarterback Noah Mitchell.
The fifth-year senior was unstoppable Thursday evening in a 35-15 victory over Fairmont State in the season opener for both teams.
Mitchell completed 18 of 25 passes, including a first-quarter pass that established a school record, and fired three touchdown passes without an interception.
“He had a heck of a game,” said Cal head coach Gary Dunn. “I thought the most impressive thing was he never put the ball in jeopardy. I thought he made great decisions all night. I thought he read the defenses well.”
Every aspect of Cal’s offense seemed to click last night.
Running back Eric McKann rushed for 152 yards on 24 carries. He became the first running back since Nelson Brown did so in 2019 to rush for at least 100 yards in a game.
“We’ve taken some heat over the last couple years about not being able to run the ball,” said Dunn. “I thought we did a tremendous job of running the football. The guys have been working hard coming out of camp.
“McKann did a nice job. He’s done a really nice job of gaining the hard yards.”
And freshman Eric Willis proved to be a game-breaker, catching three passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns, one from 50 yards and the other from 40.
The highlight of the first half came with 5:25 left in the first quarter when Mitchell hit JaQuae Jackson with a three-yard touchdown pass.
Mitchell set the school’s all-time touchdown record with his 70th touchdown throw. Josh Portis held the previous record with 69 touchdown passes. Mitchell already owns the school’s completion record with 667.
“It was something we looked at,” said Mitchell. “I knew it was coming. I’m so happy it’s out of the way. It was definitely something that was stressing me out. I’m so happy it’s over with.”
Mitchell and Jackson connected again on a beautiful 48-yard score and a 14-0 lead with 14:47 remaining in thee half.
Mitchell unleashed another long bomb, 40 yards this time, and it landed in the arms of wide receiver Eric Willis to make it 21-0 as Anthony Beitko connected on his third consecutive extra-point try.
Fairmont State finally got on the board with a 2-yard scoring run by Toy Thrice. The play was set up by a 42-yard throw and catch by quarterback Michael Florio to wide receiver Kobe Harris. The extra-point try was no good, making the score 21-6 at halftime.
Mitchell finished the first half completing 13 of 18 for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Eric McKann led all rushers with 58 yards on 12 attempts. Jackson had 99 yards on 8 receptions and finished with 10 catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
Fairmont State also scored on a six-yard pas to Done Cloud from Neal Connor late in the fourth quarter. Ahmed Ali kicked a 34-yard field goal midway through the third quarter.
Cal’s defense sacked FSU starting quarterback Michael Floria five times. Linebacker Noah Dillow led the team with eight tackles while linebacker Matt Tobey had two sacks to go along with his seven tackles.
