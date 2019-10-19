ERIE – Noah Mitchell threw four touchdown passes – three to Tyson Hill – ran for another and California University scored 33 unanswered points en route to a 54-14 thumping of Gannon in a PSAC West Division game Saturday afternoon.
The win improved Cal to 3-1 in the division and 5-2 overall. Gannon is 1-3, 2-5.
Gannon took a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game when Bransen Stanley caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Keefe.
Cal, however, would score the next 33 points. Mitchell threw touchdown passes of eight yards to running back Nelson Brown and four yards to Hill to give Cal a 13-7 lead before the first quarter ended. Mitchell completed 20 of 25 passes for 295 yards. Hill caught 10 passes for 167 yards.
Keaton Hier booted a pair of 29-yard field goals in the second quarter and Mitchell threw TD passes of 23 and three yards to Hill to push Cal’s lead to 33-7 in the third quarter.
Mitchell had a one-yard scoring plunge in the third quarter.
Josh Dale threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Daugherty in the fourth quarter and Julian Cox returned a fumble 17 yards to the end zone for the Vulcans’ final points.