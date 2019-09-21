CALIFORNIA – Noah Mitchell threw four touchdown passes, Jimmy Pierce returned an interception for a score and California routed Shippensburg 58-7 in a PSAC game Saturday at Adamson Stadium.
Mitchell, who completed 16 of 28 passes for 289 yards, had first-half touchdowns of 28 yards to Jackson Daugherty, 53 yards to Tyson Hill and 36 yards to Jordan Dandridge to give Cal (2-1) a 21-0 lead.
Pierce then picked off a pass by Shippensburg’s Max DeVinney and returned it 39 yards for a score to push Cal’s lead to 27-0.
Nelson Brown’s 20-yard touchdown run gave Cal a 35-0 halftime lead. Brown ran for 105 yards on 13 carries.
Mitchell opened the scoring in the second half with his fourth TD pass, a 31-yarder to Dandridge.
Richie Sykes had a 13-yard scoring run and Keaton Hier booted a 29-yard field goal to give the Vulcans a 58-0 lead late in the third quarter.
Shippensburg (0-3) spoiled the shutout attempt by the Cal defense when DeVinney threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to Charles Headen with 6:01 remaining.