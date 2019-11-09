CALIFORNIA – Noah Mitchell threw three touchdown passes – two to Derrick Caraway – and California’s defense held Seton Hill to minus-13 rushing yards as the Vulcans cruised to a 28-14 victory in a PSAC West Division game Saturday at Adamson Stadium.
Mitchell hooked up with Tyson Hill on a 45-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and the Vulcans (5-2, 7-3) never trailed in the game. Mitchell completed 21 of 41 passes for 237 yards.
Nelson Brown, who rushed for 87 yards on 26 carries, scored on a one-yard plunge that gave Cal a 14-0 halftime lead.
Mitchell then threw a 21-yard TD strike to Caraway in the third quarter that made it 21-0.
Seton Hill (2-5, 2-7) scored early in the fourth quarter on a one-yard run by Prince McCarthy, but Cal pushed the advantage back to three touchdown when Mitchell found Caraway for a nine-yard score with nine minutes remaining.