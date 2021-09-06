Some early turnover and special teams issues put the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets in a hole they were unable to climb out of as the Muskingum Muskies rolled to a 49-6 win.

Muskingum (1-0) struck early with a blocked punt that was converted into a touchdown by Devin Sanz following Waynesburg’s opening possession.

The Muskies doubled their advantage to 14-0 after a Yellow Jacket (0-1) turnover set up a touchdown, the first of two by Donnie Wilkinson.

A second-straight lost fumble led to another Muskingum score and put the home team up 21-0, which was the score at the end of the opening quarter.

By the time halftime rolled around, Muskingum’s lead had grown to 42-0. Trailing 49-0 in the fourth, Waynesburg scored the final six points of the day on a pair of field goals by sophomore Keegan Raabe.

Assistant Sports Editor

Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.

