Some early turnover and special teams issues put the Waynesburg Yellow Jackets in a hole they were unable to climb out of as the Muskingum Muskies rolled to a 49-6 win.
Muskingum (1-0) struck early with a blocked punt that was converted into a touchdown by Devin Sanz following Waynesburg’s opening possession.
The Muskies doubled their advantage to 14-0 after a Yellow Jacket (0-1) turnover set up a touchdown, the first of two by Donnie Wilkinson.
A second-straight lost fumble led to another Muskingum score and put the home team up 21-0, which was the score at the end of the opening quarter.
By the time halftime rolled around, Muskingum’s lead had grown to 42-0. Trailing 49-0 in the fourth, Waynesburg scored the final six points of the day on a pair of field goals by sophomore Keegan Raabe.