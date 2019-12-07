Rasheen Dunn scored nine of his 13 points in the second half including the winning free throws with five seconds remaining and St. John’s handed West Virginia its first defeat, 70-68, on Saturday in Madison Square Garden for the Red Storm’s fourth straight win.
Dunn shot only 3 of 11 from the floor, missing his four attempts from the arc, but made all seven of his free throws, including the final two after he was fouled by Derek Culver as Dunn appeared to slip as he drove to the hoop. St. John’s went scoreless for over four minutes before Dunn’s free throws.
After a timeout, Miles McBride rushed down the floor and missed a contested jumper from just inside the arc. It was McBride’s ninth miss on 10 shots.
LJ Figueroa carried the Red Storm in the first half, which ended tied at 36, when he scored all 17 of his points but sat out over eight minutes of the second half in foul trouble. Nick Rutherford added 11 points and Josh Roberts grabbed nine rebounds.
St. John’s shot only 33% and made only 2 of 17 from the arc but was 22 of 27 at the free-throw line, including 15 of 17 in the second half. The Johnnies also scored 22 points off 22 turnovers by the Mountaineers, who came in committing 13.1 a game.
Sean McNeil scored 13 points with four 3-pointers for West Virginia (7-1), including a trey to cap a 9-0 run over 2:21 that tied the game at 68 with 1:13 remaining. Each side then missed a shot before Dunn’s winning free throws.
Culver added 12 points with 18 rebounds for the the Mountaineers (7-1).
No. 6 Ohio State 106, Penn State 74: Penn State pulled within eight points of Ohio State just 8 minutes into the second half, and it looked like the game was on.
The Buckeyes had other plans.
Kaleb Wesson scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds for his ninth career double-double, and No. 6 Ohio State scored 43 points in the game’s final 12 minutes to rout Penn State 106-74.
The Buckeyes scored 100 points against a Big Ten rival for the first time since 1991.
Four players hit double figures for Ohio State (1-0 Big Ten, 9-0). Andre Wesson scored 15, and sophomores Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad each had 14.
Izaiah Brockington scored 19 points and Seth Lundy added 10 for the Nittany Lions (0-1, 7-2), who lost for the second time in four games and gave up 100 points for the first time since 2017.
Senior Lamar Stevens, Penn State’s leading scorer averaging 17.9 points, managed just 11 against the Buckeyes and fouled out after getting a technical with 13:26 left in the second half.