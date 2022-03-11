GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Junior point guard Ciaira Loyd grabbed the rebound of her own missed shot and put in the game-winning basket with six-tenths of a second remaining as California University defeated Indiana 52-51 in the first round of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional on Friday afternoon.
The win advances California (25-5) to Saturday’s semifinal against Charleston (W.Va.), which was a 78-68 winner over Kutztown in the first game of the eight-team regional that is being hosted by Glenville State. Cal defeated Charleston in the Vulcans’ second game of the season, 63-54, on Nov. 14.
The win over IUP completed a three-game season sweep of the Crimson Hawks (21-9) but this was the closest call for the Vulcans, who are the No. 2 seed in the regional. Cal trailed 27-23 at halftime.
A good third quarter, in which Cal outscored IUP 21-8, gave the Vulcans a 44-35 lead with 10 minutes remaining. The Vulcans led 46-38 before IUP embarked on a 9-0 run to grab a 47-46 lead.
A basket by Cal’s Lauren Bennett gave the Vulcans the lead again, but IUP’s Courtney Alexander made a jump shot that put the Crimson Hawks ahead, 49-48. Following two missed shots by the Vulcans, a basket by IUP’s Justin Mascaro made the score 51-48 with only 52 seconds remaining.
Two free throws by Cal’s Halle Herrington with 38 seconds left cut IUP’s lead to 51-50. The Crimson Hawks then missed a shot and Loyd rebounded for Cal as the Vulcans called a timeout with 10 seconds on the clock.
Loyd took the inbounds pass, looked for an opening in the IUP defense and drove to the basket from the right wing. Her contested shot bounced off the rim and then was deflected off the hands of multiple players in the middle of the lane, eventually flipping back to Loyd, who at 5-7 was the smallest player on the court. She grabbed the basketball and quickly flipped in the game-winner.
IUP had one last chance following a timeout but Cal’s Shauna Harrison stole the in-bounds pass as time expired.
Loyd was the leading scorer in the game with 16 points. Dejah Terrell was the only other Vulcans player in double figures as she had 13 points. Bennett and Brionna Allen each had a team-high eight rebounds. The Vulcans shot only 31 percent.
Kiera Buaghman led IUP with 13 points and Mascaro had 12.