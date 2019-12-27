His professional standing and achievements as an athletic trainer are incomparable.
While they alone would separate Jack Rea Jr. from the pack, it was his personality, sincere caring for others, and loyalty beyond reproach that made him such a beloved figure at Washington & Jefferson College.
Rea, long-time athletic trainer and avid Presidents fan, passed away Friday at his home in Washington. He was 89.
“He was there for every sport, every student, everything W&J,” said Terry Wilkins, a former men’s basketball player for the Presidents. “Mr. Rea was in my corner. He rooted for all of us, all the time.
“He had so much energy and knowledge. He was always so positive. Every one of us loved Dr. Jack, as we called him.”
Rea, who worked at W&J for 36 years, is a member of the The Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Washington-Greene Co. Chapter (Class of 1994) and the Washington and Jefferson College Athletic Hall of Fame (Class of 2002).
He is also a member of the Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers Hall of Fame (2004) and Trinity High School Athletic Hall of Fame (2017).
He was known as an innovator in conditioning and rehabilitation for athletes, particularly in aquatic rehabilitation.
In 1986, Rea receive the National Trainers’ Association 25-year Award and also was honored as the Washington Knights of Columbus Special Award winner.
In 1990, the Pennsylvania Athletic Trainers Society recognized him as one of the founding fathers.
“I have so many fond memories of him,” said Pat Aigner, W&J football and baseball player in the late 1980s. “He truly bled red and black. He was like a grandfather figure. He was very good at what he did in athletic training but also in taking care of and watching over 18- to 22-year-old kids.
“If you needed guidance or support, he would always provide it. There was no question he was behind you all the way and you could always count on him. I haven’t seen him in many years. Without hesitation, heaven is plus-one today.”
Mark Lesako, associate athletic director/head athletic trainer at W&J, and his twin brother, Mike Lesako, head athletic trainer/athletics health care administrator, leaned heavily on Rae’s experience and devotion to athletic training at W&J when they reached the Washington campus.
“Jack was a pioneer in our profession, way ahead of his time,” said Mark Lesako. “He was a great person for us to learn from. He treated us, and all others, like we were his kids.
“He was always there for us to give an opinion and great advice. You can’t measure the value in what he said. No one could truly put into words what he meant to the college, the community and the people whose lives he touched. I never saw a person work so hard.”
Rea made such an impact that Scott McGuinness, W&J’s athletic director, established the “Jack Rea Athletic Staff Member of the Year” award in 2015-16. It is presented annually.
Dr. Anthony Canterna said Rae’s willingness to help extended far beyond W&J and the Washington community.
“He’s helped rehab Pittsburgh Steelers, high school kids, everybody,” said Canterna, who has worked as a team physician for W&J since 1972, at Rae’s behest.
“Jack always was there to help me. He was always accommodating. He was a really good guy. He was all about W&J.”
Mike Orstein was a long-time swimming, diving and water polo coach at W&J. He said Rae’s passing saddens so many.
“It’s devastating news,” Orstein said. “Jack Rae was the epitome of class and caring for people.
“This makes me extremely sad. He was a great man. He definitely left a legacy at W&J and in the community. Everyone loved him and respected him. This definitely will shake W&J and our community.”