The last time these two teams met, Joey Koroly was a late scratch.
That left him with an itch he couldn’t reach.
He watched as Westminster won the game against Washington & Jefferson, 20-17, leaving the extraordinarily competitive junior highly frustrated. Justin Huss replaced Koroly and gained 120 yards rushing.
Ouch.
Koroly, a Trinity High School graduate, is more than ready for today’s rematch at Cameron Stadium.
Kickoff for this crucial Presidents’ Athletic Conference game is 1 p.m.
“It was very disappointing,” Koroly said about the loss last spring. “We worked hard all spring and the whole year with quarantine leading up to that. I was ready for it but it was very disappointing not being with my teammates and not being there with them. It was a huge game, a PAC championship game. I used it as fuel this year to get ready for this one.”
Westminster comes into this game with a 4-1 record in the PAC, tied with Carnegie Mellon and one-half game behind Grove City at 5-1. W&J leads the PAC with a 5-0 record, 6-0 overall, and is the only undefeated team in the conference.
Westminster’s lone loss in the conference came against Carnegie Mellon, 34-10. Quarterback Cole Konieczka was intercepted three times and CMU recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Westminster also lost a season-opening 48-7 game against national power Mount Union.
“Westminster has a very good defense and is really well coached,” Koroly said. “We have something special going for our team. I think we can make some plays and get the ball in the end zone.”
Koroly has rushed for 419 yards, scored five touchdowns and has been used out of the backfield on pass plays more. He’s caught 11 for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Westminster’s offense has been dependent on the arm of Konieczka, who has thrown for 1,176 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has thrown nine interceptions.
“I know Westminster has had our number, but after that, it’s Grove City then Carnegiie Mellon. Those are all one-loss teams,” said Washington & Jefferson head coach Mike Sirianni. “We’ve got a three-week stretch where we can’t say it’s one game. It’s a three-game stretch I’ve never played in the PAC. It’s a tough three-game stretch.”
Grove City has games against Washington & Jefferson, Case Western Reserve and Thiel. Carnege Mellon still must play Saint Vincent, Washington & Jefferson and Case Western Reserve. Westminster has W&J, Bethany, Saint Vincent and Geneva.