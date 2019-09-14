NEW WILMINGTON – Cole Konieczka threw four touchdown passes and Westminster’s defense held Waynesburg scoreless in the first half Saturday en route to a 45-21 victory over Waynesburg in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
Westminster (1-0, 2-0) held a 21-0 lead at halftime and Waynesburg (0-1, 0-2) could not catch up.
Konieczka completed 13 of 25 passes for 191 yards and the four scores, including two to Connor Cox. Konieczka opened the scoring with a 34-yard pass to Antwon Jones and hooked up with Cox on a four-yard TD to make it 14-0 after one quarter. A 17-yard touchdown pass to Dwayne Jones made it 21-0 at halftime.
Jordan Taylor’s one-yard scoring plunge pulled Waynesburg to within 21-7, but Westminster used a four-yard run by Tyler Green and a 40-ayrd Konieczka to Cox TD pass around a 36-yard field goal to push the Titans’ lead to 38-7.
Waynesburg’s Tyler Peron threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Bobby Grishaber early in the fourth quarter and Mason Schrenker connected with Brendyn Tvaroch on a 35-yard TD in the closing minutes.
Peron completed 19 of 31 for 164 yards. Justin Flack led the Yellow Jackets with 59 rushing yards on 16 carries.