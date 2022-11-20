The Waynesburg University men’s basketball team made its way to Presidents’ Athletic Conference rival Bethany for a Saturday showdown with the Bison. Thanks in large part to a massive run that stretched from the end of the first half to the beginning of the second, the Yellow Jackets were able to pick up their first win of the year by the final score of 76-61.

Bethany (0-2, 0-4) took an early 3-2 lead, which Waynesburg (1-1, 1-2) responded to with back-to-back three pointers from graduate student Matt Popeck of Washington, and junior Bryson Wilt. The Jackets never trailed after taking that 8-3 lead, which ballooned to 20-5 just 4:39 into the first half.

