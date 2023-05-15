Washington-Greene Hall of Fame logo

A talented wide receiver, Perry Ivery was one of the best players in Fort Cherry’s storied high school football history. He’s also the answer to a trivia question about Heinz Field – now Acrisure Stadium – and high school football players.

Ivery is one of 11 individuals, three special honorees, four award winners, one team and a Hall of Fame moment that will be inducted this year into the Washington-Greene County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. He joins Delmer Beshore (basetball), Ruth Ann Burke (women’s sports), Bob Clites (baseball and basketball), Christian Hanson (hockey), Don Hartman (baseball and coaching), “Skip” Koskoski (baseball and basketball), Tamarra Nixon Miles (track), Jeff Mountain (baseball), Shanna Yourchik Meyers (volleyball), Frank Pryor (baseball and officiating) and the 1992 Washington & Jefferson football team in this year’s group, along with special honorees Roy D. Davis (harness racing), Dennis Mader (officiating), Pete Maropis (baseball).

