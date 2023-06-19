Bob Huggins

With Bob Huggins, front, out as basketball coach at West Virginia, it has created ripples of questions about the future of his players and coaches.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The aftershocks from Bob Huggins’ Friday night DUI arrest in Pittsburgh and his subsequent resignation that figures to bring an end to a Hall of Fame career continue into the new week as people try to make sense of the situation that now stares West Virginia in the face.

The word why rings out the loudest, as in why would Huggins be so irresponsible to blow a .210 Breathalyzer figure after Pittsburgh police found him with a flat and shredded tire in the middle of the street, unsure of where he was or where he was going.

