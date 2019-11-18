ELKINS, W.Va. — Luke House led four California players in double figures with 21 points, powering the Vulcans to an easy 86-63 victory over host Davis & Elkins on Monday night.
Cal (2-2) forged a 15-point halftime lead and then pulled away by shooting 57 percent in the second half.
Brent Pegram followed in the scoring column with 18 points Zyan Collins had 16 and Ajike Babatunde 13. House and Collins each grabbed nine rebounds. The Vulcans made 11 three-point field goals.
Davis & Elkins (2-3) made 51 percent of its shots but the Senators committed 16 turnovers, had only three offensive rebounds and made just five of 13 free throws.
Myles Monroe paced D&E with 12 points.
The win was the second in a row for Cal, which begins PSAC play Saturday afternoon at home against Lock Haven.