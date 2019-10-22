She never gave a second thought when a little short of breath while racing around the bases to score a run or stretch a single into a double on the softball field for Monessen High School.
In fact, Destiny Habeck got used to being winded after a cardio workout or even a dash down the soccer field.
Something was wrong, though.
This spring, Habeck learned just how much was wrong with her heart.
After what was thought to be a routine checkup, her doctor discovered a murmur. At first, it was thought it might be an atrial septal defect. An echo cardiogram disclosed that one side of her heart was larger than the other.
After an MRI, taken April 11, it was determined that Habeck was suffering from a sinus venosus atrial septal defect, a rarity.
“The oxygenized blood was leaking to the other side of the heart through the hole and into the other chamber, causing stress to the other side of heart and to her lungs,” said Fallyn Skibicki, Habeck’s mother.
“After the echo cardiogram, we thought if there was anything, it would be minor. We weren’t on high alert. When the doctor called, and he was bummed, he gave us the bad news. Destiny had to have surgery. Your world comes crashing to a halt.”
That call came April 13.
At 19-years-old, in her freshman year at Penn State Fayette and first season with the softball team, Habeck needed open-heart surgery.
“The world shut down,” Skibicki said. “That’s not something anybody wants to hear or have their daughter go through.”
Habeck sloughed off her lack of endurance in her years playing in youth rec sports leagues and then organized sports, including at Monessen High School. She thought she suffered from “sports asthma.”
Habeck was enjoying a fine freshman season at Penn State-Fayette.
That ended the moment the call came about the surgery she needed.
Habeck was stunned.
“They said I was born with it,” Habeck said. “It was crazy. I did always have a problem through my years catching my breath after a strenuous run or workout. I couldn’t get that deep breath. After finding out about my problem, that all made sense. I had the symptoms – shortness of breath and dizziness. I thought it was normal.
“As I thought about it, I had trouble after cardio workouts and more trouble in soccer than softball.”
Habeck had open-heart surgery June 18 at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Her mom announced the surgery to the world on Facebook the night before, asking for prayers and positive thoughts.
Habeck came through in good shape. She was walking the next day. Her strength and will helped her recovery.
Amazingly, she returned to softball to play for Penn State-Fayette in the fall season.
“I’m feeling good,” Habeck said. “My first game back, I was pretty sore. I haven’t done a lot of cardio yet.
“It all happened so fast in the spring. I didn’t believe it. I wasn’t even that worked up until the day of the surgery. I was in complete shock. Children’s Hospital was the best place for me.
“I had a good team working on me and taking care of me. It’s an amazing place with so many nice people. It was very comforting.
“I’m really lucky they caught it this early in my life. It wasn’t going to a problem for me near term, but eventually it was going to be a big problem. I can actually feel the improvement. I feel little differences. I’m breathing better and I don’t get dizzy when I do cardio.”
John Miller is the softball coach at Penn State-Fayette. When he found out about Habeck’s problem, he insisted she shut it down for the season, right before the playoffs last spring.
Habeck played in 20 games as a freshman, serving as a valuable utility infielder. She had 13 hits, batted .289 with a .396 on-base percentage. Habeck had two triples and seven RBI. She walked eight times and stole two bases and scored 11 runs.
“I followed along with what the doctor told her,” Miller said. “I didn’t think it was worth her health. She needed to focus on her health. Destiny was a vital asset to our team but shutting her down was the right thing.
“It was shocking that someone that young needed open-heart surgery. Destiny is a wonderful person as well as a good player. She came back here in the fall and didn’t miss a beat. She’s a middle infielder and she was back diving and making plays. She’s the most coachable player I’ve ever had on a team. She lights everybody up on a daily basis. Destiny is an inspiration for all of us, not just our team but other people and organizations.”
She continues to amaze her mom.
“I’m still in shock and even though it’s months later, I still think about how scary it was and I’m still sick about it,” Skibicki said. “To think that heart … I heard that heart beat inside me. It had to be fixed.
“Just watching her play softball again here in the fall and watch her smile, made me happy. Destiny has a second chance of having a better life. I know everything will be OK.”