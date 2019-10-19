WAYNESBURG – Wesley Schools rushed for 325 yards and five touchdowns Saturday as Grove City ran over Waynesburg 42-24 in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at John F. Wiley Stadium.
Schools, who carried 35 times, scored on runs of one and 35 yards in the first quarter, six yards in the second quarter, 13 yards in the third quarter and one yard with 80 seconds left in the game. Schools’ 325 yards are the most ever by a Grove City player in a regular-season game. School also surpassed 5,000 career rushing yards.
Grove City rushed for 437 yards and averaged a whopping 8.6 yards per attempt.
The win is the third in a row for Grove City, which improved to 4-2 in the PAC and 5-2 overall. Waynesburg is 1-5, 1-6.
Schools helped the Wolverines forge a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and a 28-3 advantage late in the third quarter.
Waynesburg’s Justin Flack rushed for 111 yards on 23 carries that included a 15-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
Mason Schrenker threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Cole Booth, Jordan Taylor had a six-yard TD run and Michael Ryhal booted a 23-yard field goal for Waynesburg’s other scores.