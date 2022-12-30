They are titans of the college gridiron, a pair of perennial powerhouses that, amazingly enough, have faced each other only once in their long, storied histories.
Three decades ago, a quaint era before playoffs and RPOs and NIL, Georgia beat Ohio State in a bowl game that meant little more than bragging rights.
They’ll be playing for a whole lot more on New Year’s Eve in the College Football Playoff semifinal Peach Bowl – a berth in the national title game.
The top-ranked Bulldogs (13-0) are looking to take the penultimate step toward their second straight national championship, having barely broken a sweat on the way to the Southeastern Conference crown.
No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) is a bit more fortunate to be in this position, having slipped into the final playoff spot without winning its division in the Big Ten.
A resounding loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale knocked the Buckeyes out of contention for their conference title, but made the playoff when USC lost in the Pac-12 championship game.
All of it adds up a thoroughly intriguing semifinal between schools with so much tradition – from Georgia’s Uga mascot to the Ohio State band’s dotting of the “i” – but hardly any face time with each other.
Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was asked what he knew about the Bulldogs.
“Before playing them, no familiarity,” he replied. “I mean, I’ve seen them play, but obviously this past week studying them now. I don’t know anyone who went there. Nothing really.”
Eichenberg’s ignorance is understandable.
On New Year’s Day in 1993, the Bulldogs completed the best season of the mostly forgettable Ray Goff era with a 21-14 Citrus Bowl victory over the John Cooper-led Buckeyes. It was the only meeting between the storied programs.
Both teams feature Heisman Trophy finalists at quarterback – Georgia’s Stetson Bennett vs. Ohio State C.J. Stroud – and plenty of firepower.
The Buckeyes rank second in the nation at 44.5 points a game, while Georgia checks in at No. 10 with a 39.2-point average.
The big question for Ohio State: Can they match up physically with the bruising Bulldogs?
Georgia is just as comfortable pounding an opponent into submission with its deep group of running backs as it is opening things up for Bennett and a talented collection of pass catchers led by tight end Brock Bowers.
Ohio State faced such a test against Michigan – and failed miserably. Now, the Buckeyes get the reigning national champs.
“It’s football, and you have to play physical,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “Certainly it’s going to be the most physical game you’ve played all season.”
After being a no-show much of the week, Ohio State running back Miyan Williams finally turned up at practice Thursday.
Coach Ryan Day said his player has been dealing with a stomach bug but would be ready to go Saturday.
It remains to be seen how effective Williams will be after sustaining an ankle injury against Indiana last month. He missed one game and had only eight carries for 34 yards in the loss to Michigan.
The Buckeyes could sure use him against Georgia, which has allowed a nation-leading 77 rushing yards per game.
TCU in fight for credibility: No. 2 Michigan (13-0) and No. 3 TCU (12-1) meet for the first time Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl, a matchup of one of college football’s bluest blue bloods and the most unlikely team ever to reach the CFP semifinals.
“They’re great and we’re ready to line up and have at it,” Harbaugh said.
The Horned Frogs became just the second team in the nine-year history of the playoff to make the final four after starting the season unranked. The first? Michigan, last year.
Make no mistake, this is not the same thing.
Michigan at that point was coming off by far the worst season of Harbaugh’s eight-year tenure in 2021, but, as Dykes reminded everyone, TCU is facing the winningest program in college football history.
The Horned Frogs were picked seventh in the Big 12 this season, their first under Dykes. Most of their players, including Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback Max Duggan, have never played in a bowl game during their college careers.
“Any time you’re an underdog, it builds motivation, going out there and proving everybody wrong,” TCU linebacker Dee Winters said. “When we’re an underdog, that’s something we enjoy.”
