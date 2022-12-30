CFP Ohio St Second Chance Football

Associated Press

Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day have a second chance in the College Football Playoff after a blowout loss to Michigan in the regular-season finale.

 David Dermer

They are titans of the college gridiron, a pair of perennial powerhouses that, amazingly enough, have faced each other only once in their long, storied histories.

Three decades ago, a quaint era before playoffs and RPOs and NIL, Georgia beat Ohio State in a bowl game that meant little more than bragging rights.

