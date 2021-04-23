WAYNESBURG – Amos Luptak ran for a touchdown and passed for another as Geneva rallied for a 21-14 victory over Waynesburg in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference football game Friday night at John F. Wiley Stadium.
Luptak had a four-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter that tied the score at 14-14. His 15-yard scoring pass to Peyton Schell seven minutes later gave the Golden Tornadoes their first lead of the game.
Waynesburg’s Justin Flack rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. After Geneva fumbled a punt in the first quarter, Flack scored on a 24-yard scamper to give the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 lead.
Geneva (2-3) tied the score in the second quarter on a 44-yard run by Blake Peet.
Waynesburg regained the lead at 14-7 on the opening drive of the second half. Flack went 70 yards to make it 14-7.
Luptak, who rushed for 84 yards and completed eight of 12 passes for 121 yards, engineered Geneva’s two scoring drives in the third quarter and the Golden Tornadoes’ defense came up with an interception to thwart a Waynesburg drive with less than two minutes remaining.
Waynesburg quarterback Tyler Raines completed seven of 16 passes for 110 yards.
The Yellow Jackets end the PAC’s spring season with an 0-5 record. Waynesburg has lost 16 of its last 17 games dating back to the 2018 season.