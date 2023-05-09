WAYNESBURG – Waynesburg University on Tuesday announced that it has named Tim Fusina its director of athletics.
Fusina replaces Adam Jack, who remains at Wayneburg as its new Vice President of Enrollment Management, Athletics, Facilities and Strategic Initiatives. Jack is more-than-confident that Fusina’s hiring will allow the athletic department to grow and thrive.
“I am excited to see where Coach Fusina will take the athletic department in the coming years,” Jack said in a news release. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position, which will be critical to the continued growth and success of the athletic programs”
While serving in his new position, Fusina will also remain as the head coach of the Waynesburg men’s basketball team.
Fusina joined Waynesburg as its head coach in the summer of 2019. Under his leadership, the Yellow Jackets’ roster size has seen an explosion in numbers, and the program enjoyed a fantastic 2021-22 campaign in which it won its first playoff game since the 2014-15 campaign. That same winter, the Yellow Jackets participated in the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament.
“I am excited to build upon the progress our athletic department has made since 2019 when Adam was brought in as our Director of Athletics,” Fusina said. “He did an amazing job in stabilizing, growing and improving our department and I am grateful to be taking over as Director of Athletics at Waynesburg University.”
While best known for his work on the bench and on the court, Fusina is no stranger to the administrative side of Waynesburg athletics. He has served as assistant athletic director for NCAA compliance since 2020.
“We have a great group of coaches and support staff that care about our student-athlete’s success academically, athletically and socially,” Fusina said. “I look forward to working more closely with each program and providing the support needed for each of our coaches and staff members to reach their goals.”
Another member of the Waynesburg Department of Athletics, Dr. L. Randy Pettit, has been promoted from assistant athletic director to associate director of athletics. He will continue to serve in his other duties within the department as a strength & conditioning coach and director of the Waynesburg University Fitness Center.
