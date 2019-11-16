CALIFORNIA — The California University women's basketball team typically attempts more free throws than its opponents. That has held true for years and either indicates that the Vulcans have had some talented low-post players or guards who could drive to the basket, or it's a credit to head coach Jess Strom's ability to intimidate officials.
Through three games this season, which includes an upset Wednesday of Virginia Union, the fifth-ranked team in Division II, the Vulcans had attempted more three-pointers than free throws. That was very unlike Cal.
"We probably attempted more three-pointers in the first three games than we did all of last year," Strom said.
That was a trend that had to end Saturday night if California was to slow down high-scoring Fairmont State. The Vulcans weren't going to win playing run-and-gun with the Falcons, who prefer the up-tempo style.
"That was one of our goals," Strom said after California pulled out a 91-77 victory at the Convocation Center.
"We said we wanted to shoot 20 free throws. We always want to attempt more free throws than our opponents."
For three quarters, the free throws were keeping Cal (4-0) in the game while upset-minded Fairmont State (1-3) was living off the three-pointer. Cal ended the night making 18 of 21 free throws compared to Fairmont State's 3-for-4 at the line. The Vulcans shot the game's first 14 free throws and the Falcons didn't step to the free-throw line for the first time until late in the third quarter.
Cal's aggressive defense eventually wore down Fairmont State as the Vulcans outscored the Falcons 29-15 in the pivotal fourth quarter. The third quarter ended tied 62-62.
"The first three quarters, we looked tired and slow defensively," Strom said. "The fourth quarter, our kids realized that if we don't start playing defense, then we're going to lose this game."
Cal turned up its defensive intensity in the fourth quarter and made some clutch three-pointers. An off-balance, banked-in three by freshman Olivia Hudson started Cal on a 13-4 run to open the final quarter and Fairmont State never got closer than six points the rest of the way.
"Our kids played well for 35 minutes," said Fairmont State coach Stephanie Anderson. "Coach Jess always has players who play hard. Cal expects to win every single night. We're still trying to learn how to win."
Anderson and some of her coaches know more about Cal's winning history than most people. Anderson, known then as Stephanie Michael, played on three NCAA tournament teams as Cal, including one under Strom. One of the Falcons' assistant coaches is Miki Glenn, who was the point guard on a national championship team at Cal in 2015. Anderson and Glenn have brought a new defensive system to Fairmont State — the one that is utilized by Cal.
"It's tough to play them because they run the exact same defense as us," Strom said. "They practice against what we do every day. It's a defense that is difficult to play against if you're not used to it."
Fairmont State seemed a step ahead of Cal's defenders for much of the night. The Falcons made 12 three-pointers, including six by former Trinity High School standout Sierra Kotchman, who scored a team-high 22 points. The Falcons committed only 10 turnovers.
Though Cal's old defensive tactics didn't give FSU fits, a new player in the Vulcans' lineup did. Guard Monica Burns, who spent three years at Wheeling, in the same conference as Fairmont State and was a 1,000-point scorer before transferring to Cal, scored a game-high 28 points and made four long-range three-pointers, including one in the second half from the hash mark in front of the Vulcans' bench.
"That's within my range," Burns said. "I'd like to thank coach for giving me the green light. ... Defensively, this has been a difficult transition for me, but I love it."
"We have some players who like to score," Strom said. "They're amazing scorers. The difficult part has been getting them to change their mindset and play both offense and defense."
Point guard Bianca Jasper scored 21 points for Cal, Brionna Allen had 16 and Hudson finished with 11.