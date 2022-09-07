The intense nature of championship level golf does not escape Jeff Frazier.
“There is pressure with every shot,” said Frazier, a Washington native. “Every shot is important and the competition is exceptional. You cannot slip and expect to get away with it. There’s a fine line.”
Frazier, a Mechanicsburg resident, advanced to the USGA Senior Amateur semifinals last week. He captured four consecutive Match Play victories before suffering a defeat and missing out on playing for the championship.
It was, however, a wonderful week for Frazier at Kittansett Club in Marion, Mass.
He finished stroke play in the Top 64 as the 42nd seed. His placement put him into the round of 64 match play.
Frazier won his first match, knocking off the No. 23 seed, 3 & 1. He added two more come-from-behind wins Tuesday and a quarterfinals win Wednesday morning.
Down one going to the 18th against former Senior Amateur champion and Kent State All-American Doug Hanzel, Frazier birdie No. 18. But Hanzel rallied after a subpar drive to make birdie and end Frazier’s impressive run.
“The competition is intense and these matches are hard to describe,” Frazier said. “The intensity of every shot is incredible.
“I knew if I could get to match play, I could compete. Every one of those guys could have beat me. You must stay in the moment and not let the result stick in your head.”
For a little relief and familiarity, Frazier’ brother, Jim, served as his caddie.
“He’s not a professional caddie by any means,” Jeff said. “Because it’s so intense, I needed some down time between such hard competition. You’re walking the plank out there and you must control your nerves. Jim keeps it light. He laughs at everything.”
Family has played a part in Jeff Frazier’s golf ability. Being lefthanded like his late father, Bob, he would fool around with his dad’s clubs and started learning the game.
“I got to swing when I was younger.” Jeff Frazier said. “Jim’s still bitter. He never got to swing when he was that young. I never took lessons or was that serious about it.”
His performance at the Senior Amateur has him set up for the USGA Mid-Amateur (25-and-older), which will be held Sept. 10-15 at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisc.
Frazier qualified for the Senior Amateur in an 18-hole qualifier near Annapolis, Md. He said there was not a qualifier in central Pennsylvania.
He had to place in the top three of 70 golfers to advance to the Senior Amateur. Frazier finished in a five-way tie for second place, which necessitated a sudden death playoff for the final two qualifying spots. It was his first attempt at making it into the Senior Amateur.
In sudden death, all five participants made par on the first hole. Frazier, who will soon turn 58, made birdie to gain the second spot.
“I am impressed,” said Ron Salvitti, a longtime friend and golf partner of Frazier. “I knew once he got into match play, he was going to be tough. Jeff has pretty much dominated the middle of the state in senior and mid-amateur play for a long while.
“He will give anyone problems in match play. Jeff is intense and has no quit in him. He is focused. He refuses to lose or give in. He’s always been that kind of competitor. He is a unique competitor.”
Frazier is a longtime member of the Carlisle Country Club.
John Salvitti, and Ron’s brother, played baseball and golf with Frazier at Washington & Jefferson. An accomplished athlete in his own right, John Salvitti wrote the following on Facebook during the recent Senior Amateur:
“Jeff Frazier is one of the best competitors I have ever known,” he wrote. “Years ago, I competed with him, and occasionally against him and have great memories of those battles. It’s no surprise that his competitive drive is still strong.”
Jeff Frazier not only is an accomplished golfer but was an accomplished high school and collegiate athlete. He is a 1983 graduate of Washington High School and a 1988 graduate of Washington & Jefferson.
At Wash High, he was a 1983 WPIAL Class AA wrestling championship. He was a four-year starter for the Prexies’ baseball team and was a defensive back, wide receiver and kicker for the football team. At W&J, he was an All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference outfielder and an All-PAC golfer, both in the spring of 1986, a rare feat.
He initially attended Penn State and was a walk-on member of the Nittany Lions’ football team in 1983 and 1984.
Frazier is married to the former Samantha Crouse and the couple has three children: son, Jordan, a 2018 Penn State graduate; daughter, Morgan, a 2020 graduate of the Naval Academy and daughter Leah, a senior at Penn State. Morgan was a two-time captain of the Navy golf team and an All-Patriot League performer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.